As Roper Industries (ROP) Share Price Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Boosted by $860,100 Its Holding; As Digi Intl (DGII) Valuation Rose, Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Increased Its Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 8,265 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 5,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $358.93. About 361,104 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 32,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.70M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 92,597 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – SEES FLAT TO LOW SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN 2018 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces the Availability of the Instructions on the 2017 Share Dividend Payment; 13/04/2018 – TELENOR’S DIGI MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Wakefield-Vette Honors Digi-Key with Distributor Award “In Recognition of Highest NPI Revenue Growth”; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.63 BLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – Panduit Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Highest Sales Growth Distributor; 17/05/2018 – Molex Recognizes Digi-Key as E-Catalog Distributor of the Year for Second Straight Year; 15/05/2018 – Yageo Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Global Distributor of the Year in North America; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $216.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 17,668 shares to 185,084 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 57,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,979 shares, and cut its stake in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold DGII shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 0.56% less from 22.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Ltd reported 64,640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mairs And Pwr accumulated 0.1% or 630,420 shares. Punch & Associates Mngmt accumulated 1.24M shares. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 29,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 11,688 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 49,900 shares. Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 0.93% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 58,856 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 59,811 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,535 shares. 12,009 were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. 25,487 are owned by Comerica State Bank. Mutual Of America Ltd reported 1,008 shares stake. Aperio Grp invested in 4,746 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.33M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P.

