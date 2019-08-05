As Rollins (ROL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Lowered by $9.89 Million Its Holding; Mackay Shields Has Trimmed Its Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Holding by $3.26 Million as Stock Price Rose

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 108,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 328,355 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, down from 437,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 169,973 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS)

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 241,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.54 million, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 171,732 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 277,770 shares to 427,770 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 21,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jump Trading Llc has 0.07% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Captrust holds 0.01% or 5,201 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 9,770 shares. 189,200 were accumulated by Adage Prtn Grp Inc Lc. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 286,668 shares. Singapore-based Bancorp Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited has invested 0.89% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Ww Asset Inc stated it has 9,250 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 275,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Davenport & Lc holds 0% or 4,875 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc holds 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) or 42,959 shares. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Parsec Fincl Mngmt owns 6,300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 2,388 shares.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.05 million for 36.78 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 766,374 shares. Sadoff Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 593,821 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Sun Life accumulated 6,593 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 14,238 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 37,975 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 113 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 4,315 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.23% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,063 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt Lc invested in 1.27M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Mackay Shields Lc holds 328,355 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).