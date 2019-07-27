As Rollins (ROL) Share Value Declined, Autus Asset Management Cut Stake; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Price Rose, North Run Capital LP Has Cut Holding

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. It closed at $12.66 lastly. It is up 19.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 63.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 107,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,185 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 169,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 2.54 million shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,763 shares to 63,015 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 33,085 shares. Axa invested in 0.01% or 42,342 shares. Westpac has 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 9,799 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 246,861 shares. Numerixs Techs Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Co has invested 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability holds 1.66% or 2.06 million shares in its portfolio. Bell Commercial Bank holds 15,172 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). 24,712 were accumulated by Cibc World. 965,205 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Piedmont Advsr has 12,817 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,250 were accumulated by Asset. Glenmede Trust Communications Na has invested 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 464 shares.

