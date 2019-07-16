As Rollins (ROL) Market Valuation Declined, Congress Asset Management Company Has Lifted by $3.76 Million Its Position; Meritage Portfolio Management Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Decreased by $459,190

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 91,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.60 million, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 632,795 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 1,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.77M, down from 90,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $279.37. About 2.71M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 21,004 shares to 58,407 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 27,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Investment Management reported 22,400 shares stake. Baillie Gifford & Company owns 5.87 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.68% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Notis accumulated 38,339 shares. Greystone Managed Investments accumulated 0.87% or 62,414 shares. Citigroup has 300,084 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hartford Management has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cim Mangement Inc reported 7,082 shares. 2,555 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Prns Lc. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Company reported 2,460 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 726,496 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited holds 0.39% or 3,301 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested in 0.36% or 6,062 shares. Cookson Peirce stated it has 18,006 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1.27M shares or 0.02% of the stock. 485,870 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. 16,500 are held by Bp Public Lc. Hightower Advsr Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). 150 are owned by M&R Cap Mngmt Inc. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 78,367 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 223,006 shares. Blackrock reported 10.69 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 24,464 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corp accumulated 132,926 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 70,477 shares. Hartford Inv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

