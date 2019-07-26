As Rollins Com Stk (ROL) Stock Declined, Zebra Capital Management Trimmed Holding; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Swedbank Trimmed by $1.41 Million Its Holding

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc Com Stk (ROL) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 10,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,120 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 19,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 2.44M shares traded or 68.76% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits

Swedbank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.94 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 6.81 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 414,553 shares to 10.23 million shares, valued at $1.21B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 18,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Gro (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raub Brock Cap Mgmt LP owns 298,185 shares. Altfest L J reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ameriprise holds 8.74M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. White Pine Inv reported 64,337 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. 321,177 were reported by Davidson Invest Advsrs. Associated Banc has 0.32% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 73,541 shares. Moreover, Girard Prtnrs Limited has 0.83% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). United Services Automobile Association reported 1.80M shares. Holderness Invs owns 0.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7,764 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 91,345 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.52% or 30,190 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7.97 million shares. Natixis invested in 573,025 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 992,209 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.46M. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,698 shares to 10,199 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) by 4,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,955 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 51,600 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 275,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Mngmt reported 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 3,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Lp holds 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) or 15,844 shares. 87,936 are held by Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd. Bluecrest Mgmt owns 12,388 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 194,299 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 157,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Llc stated it has 23,162 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bamco Ny reported 1.20M shares. Invesco Ltd owns 2.48 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). 8,354 are held by Contravisory Invest Mgmt.