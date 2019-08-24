As Rogers (ROG) Valuation Declined, Westport Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $790,000; As Cerner (CERN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Lau Associates Lowered Its Position

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 78.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 3.28 million shares traded or 40.36% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.09% or $10.97 during the last trading session, reaching $124.68. About 287,373 shares traded or 62.24% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd holds 381,367 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 99 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 8,271 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 123 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 6,328 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Communication LP invested in 34,730 shares. Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested in 0.01% or 24,571 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh invested 0.09% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Pnc Services Group Inc Inc reported 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 12,625 shares.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rogers Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rogers Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Roche, Spark extend $4.3 billion takeover again, this time to September 3 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stephens sees 48% upside in Cerus in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner, Duke Clinical Research Institute Launch New Solution to Innovate Clinical Research – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott & Selber owns 31,261 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 189,387 shares. 428 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 166,845 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And Co Inc accumulated 1,160 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 36,876 shares. 16,436 are held by Miles Cap. Synovus Fincl holds 0.04% or 47,605 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 29,565 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 80,000 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Yhb Invest has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Boston Private Wealth Limited Com accumulated 160,329 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Alps Incorporated holds 0.01% or 15,763 shares.

