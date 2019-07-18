As Rogers (ROG) Stock Price Rose, Polar Securities Increased by $1.28 Million Its Holding; Trigran Investments Holding in Purecycle (PCYO) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 2,352 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 4.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 8,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,323 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.43 million, up from 158,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $161.02. About 36,806 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp by 29,848 shares to 133,582 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 83,270 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 54,284 shares. 53,719 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Icon Advisers stated it has 0.17% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 1.65 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,122 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 71 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Frontier Capital Ltd Company holds 331,316 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 15,825 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 830,872 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 55 shares stake. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).

