As Rogers (ROG) Stock Declined, Pier Capital Lowered Its Stake; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Value Declined While Rivulet Capital Has Decreased by $45.65 Million Its Stake

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 15,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 31,694 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 47,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 66,360 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 426,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.43 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.72. About 2.36M shares traded or 11.74% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 41,350 shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $190.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $263.02M for 26.06 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43 million for 24.61 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

