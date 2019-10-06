As Rogers (ROG) Stock Declined, Holder Pier Capital Lowered by $2.70 Million Its Position; As Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Stock Value Rose, Drw Securities Has Trimmed Its Position by $405,600

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $555,000, down from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 684,305 shares traded or 14.68% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 15,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 31,694 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 47,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 76,643 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 10,222 shares to 208,146 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43 million for 24.61 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.04% or 13,495 shares in its portfolio. 6,181 were reported by Tudor Invest Et Al. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 7,991 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 10,277 shares. Tygh Capital Management stated it has 28,172 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 1,524 shares. 263 are held by Assetmark. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Pier Cap Limited Liability Co reported 31,694 shares. Kennedy Mngmt owns 13,522 shares. Sei Com accumulated 0.05% or 86,720 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 87,690 shares. First National Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.19% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 1,914 shares. Vanguard Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 EPS, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

