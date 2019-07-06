As Rogers (ROG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Westport Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Lifted Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake by $2.26 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $174.31. About 79,720 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 301,552 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Virtu Financial Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated has 56 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Management Llc has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Earnest Partners Limited Co accumulated 21 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Co reported 3,700 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Advisory Rech reported 376,393 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 4,180 shares. Menlo Advsr Limited Liability holds 4.13% or 52,694 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Westwood Grp Incorporated reported 9,115 shares. Pecaut &, Iowa-based fund reported 36,110 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 7,237 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 30.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ROG’s profit will be $28.75 million for 28.11 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 4,460 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,527 shares. Raymond James reported 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 29,763 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Stanley holds 0.28% or 7,197 shares. Alphaone Invest Services Ltd invested in 225 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Rk Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 34,900 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 12,625 shares. Skylands Capital Lc reported 27,700 shares. Prudential Finance Inc holds 30,220 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).