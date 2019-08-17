As Rogers (ROG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Lowered Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Trimmed Its Position by $413,271

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 2,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,386 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 18,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 7,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 19,249 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, down from 27,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.78. About 126,346 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG)

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,700 shares to 10,146 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

