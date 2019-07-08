As Rogers (ROG) Market Value Rose, Polar Securities Increased Position; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Tiger Management Has Upped Position

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 8,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,323 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.43 million, up from 158,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.98. About 60,698 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.38. About 6.77M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Facebook Investors to the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 19/04/2018 – British lawmakers to interview Cambridge academic Kogan over Facebook data; 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 11/04/2018 – Satellite Application Catapult Deploys Cloudian for Limitlessly Scalable Storage; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Was Slow to Identify Russian Information Ops (Video); 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world; 20/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s Anti-Abuse System Broken?; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC-IN 2015, CO LEARNED THAT PSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE NAMED ALEKSANDR KOGAN LIED TO CO AND VIOLATED ITS PLATFORM POLICIES; 21/05/2018 – Class Action Filed Against Facebook, Inc., Cambridge Analytica LLC And SLC Group Ltd. For Unlawfully Distributing And Accessing

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 250,110 shares to 621,874 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Savings Bank accumulated 3,653 shares. Ack Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 203,500 shares. 331,316 were reported by Frontier Management Ltd Liability Com. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh accumulated 0.09% or 50,500 shares. Rk Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 34,900 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 7,368 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Conestoga Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.43% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 830,872 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 28,445 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 225,283 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 30,220 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.21% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 12,520 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,652 shares.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rogers Corporation to Present & Exhibit Advanced Connectivity Solutions at IMS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers acquires Griswold LLC – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2018. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79M.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares to 203,040 shares, valued at $23.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,800 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial reported 2,149 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Btc Capital Management Incorporated reported 21,687 shares. Park Presidio Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 350,000 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 28.12 million shares stake. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested in 220,000 shares or 5.02% of the stock. Bessemer Gru Incorporated invested in 1.99M shares or 1.27% of the stock. Trb Ltd Partnership has 6,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 1.25% or 91,844 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 116,660 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 1.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Castleark invested in 0.66% or 105,908 shares. 5,379 are owned by Miles Cap. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 20,448 shares. New York-based First Manhattan Co has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : MLNT, MGI, VALE, AXTA, CALA, RIO, AMD, NOK, CLF, CHWY, BYND, FB – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : ARRY, BYND, QQQ, BP, CHWY, AMD, QURE, ECA, FB, TEVA, GE, NLY – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Bitcoin and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Are Soaring Today – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook bull raises on revenue acceleration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.