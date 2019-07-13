As Rogers (ROG) Market Value Rose, Burney Co Has Lifted Its Position by $2.58 Million; Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lowered Pegasystems (PEGA) Position as Shares Rose

Burney Co increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 16,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,292 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 24,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $164.24. About 198,986 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG)

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 19,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 353,579 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.98 million, down from 373,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 466,696 shares traded or 39.10% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0% or 8,263 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,197 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru has 4,489 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc owns 4,026 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 309,142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 156,763 shares. Herald Mgmt Limited holds 335,300 shares or 5.54% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Financial Bank reported 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 4,100 shares. Cadian Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.17 million shares or 5.51% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 6,914 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.42% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Utah Retirement holds 7,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,398 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 6,084 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 5,677 shares to 47,414 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 54,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,185 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 106.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $313,752 activity. 1,541 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares with value of $81,673 were sold by Trefler Leon. On Friday, February 1 the insider PYLE MICHAEL R sold $84,945.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Inc holds 0% or 129 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 83,270 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh has invested 0.09% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Voya Inv Lc has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Sg Americas Ltd Llc stated it has 51,579 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alphaone Investment Limited Co holds 0.02% or 225 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag has 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Manufacturers Life The reported 11,919 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 29,763 shares. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 30,220 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,000 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 99 shares.

