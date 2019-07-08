As Rogers (ROG) Market Valuation Rose, Westport Asset Management Has Cut Stake; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Price Rose, Greenwich Investment Management Boosted Its Holding by $569,908

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 229,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 546,362 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $6.08 during the last trading session, reaching $168.23. About 48,537 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability reported 1,335 shares. Comm Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Shelton holds 0.01% or 293 shares. Advisors Asset Inc owns 2,602 shares. Charles Schwab Management owns 131,542 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 1,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tygh Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Metropolitan Life Ny has 11,659 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 2,702 shares. Stanley accumulated 7,197 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Com owns 46,888 shares. Advisory stated it has 15,376 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 26,923 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 30.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ROG’s profit will be $28.75 million for 27.13 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.22% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. 4,500 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.