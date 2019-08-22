As Rogers (ROG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Rk Capital Management Has Cut by $1.90 Million Its Stake; Tekne Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $3.19 Million as Valuation Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 19,161 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 19,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 198,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.12M, up from 179,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $180.79. About 4.24M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’: SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sent a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Earnings, for One Quarter, Could Offer Respite — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Facebook employees say morale has improved after Zuckerberg talked to them; 19/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Is It Time for More Adult Supervision at Facebook?; 27/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Breaking: Sources tell me Facebook will delay the unveiling of its home speaker amid privacy uproar, and they’ll; 21/05/2018 – EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing; 19/04/2018 – Ready to delete Facebook? Follow these simple steps. via @cnbctech; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT PROVIDING AN UPDATE ON TIME SPENT ON THE NETWORK – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13.75 million shares. Brown Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Merian Global Investors (Uk) reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gabelli Funds Limited accumulated 246,800 shares or 0.26% of the stock. City Hldgs owns 0.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,429 shares. Calamos Wealth Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 72,121 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc, Vermont-based fund reported 4,044 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 0.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.07M shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc reported 72,903 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Alyeska LP has 279,111 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,850 shares. Altimeter Limited Partnership holds 20.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.55M shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Company accumulated 25,631 shares. Bowling Port Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,533 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 29,300 shares to 68,400 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0% or 8,831 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 78,485 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 9,709 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 107,980 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 974 shares or 0% of the stock. Westport Asset Mgmt Inc holds 6.1% or 54,900 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Arizona State Retirement reported 28,445 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1,654 are held by Parametrica Mngmt. Barclays Plc holds 21,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh invested in 0.09% or 50,500 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma holds 0.06% or 30,044 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 543 shares stake. Northern Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 426,904 shares.