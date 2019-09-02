As Rogers (ROG) Market Valuation Declined, Pier Capital Boosted Position; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Smead Capital Management Cut Position by $2.07 Million

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 24,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 963,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.09M, down from 987,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 6.48 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of Sept. 23; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – GROSS PROFITS FROM LENVIMA PRODUCT SALES GLOBALLY WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BY EISAI AND MERCK; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL – PLANNED TRIAL WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF COMBINATION IN CERTAIN PATIENTS WITH INOPERABLE LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC TNBC; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 47,420 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 38,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 121,542 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 31,110 shares to 311,150 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 166,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,220 shares, and cut its stake in Bandwidth Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.