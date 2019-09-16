As Rogers Communications (RCI) Valuation Rose, Tobam Has Raised Holding; Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $350,000

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 1.78M shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 27/04/2018 – Nektar at American Academy of Pain Medicine Meeting Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 07/05/2018 – Nektar at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo

Tobam increased its stake in Rogers Communications (RCI) by 92.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 40,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 83,952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 43,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Rogers Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 286,722 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM)

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $259,200 activity.

Analysts await Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.74 EPS, down 32.14% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Nektar Therapeutics for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold NKTR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 158.58 million shares or 0.37% more from 157.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 540,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 1.32M shares. Moreover, Blair William And Com Il has 0.05% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 244,610 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 162,316 shares. New England Research And Management has 11,105 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 28,000 shares. Daiwa Grp holds 0% or 7,270 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 2,850 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Product Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.47% or 225,564 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% stake. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.01% stake. 12,666 are owned by Capstone Inv Lc.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 813,177 shares to 824,927 shares, valued at $58.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

