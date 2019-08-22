As Rogers Communications (RCI) Valuation Rose, Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Decreased by $325,900 Its Holding; Hbk Sorce Advisory Increased Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $469,671 as Share Value Declined

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 9,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 31,233 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 21,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 2.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 6,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 6,214 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 12,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 114,237 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,814 are owned by Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Company. Donaldson Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). M&T Fincl Bank Corp reported 1.20M shares. Allstate holds 84,839 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 146,870 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 131,599 shares. Dana Investment Incorporated holds 1.19% or 527,225 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund stated it has 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Davis R M reported 14,093 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 143,150 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.69% stake. Washington Trust Retail Bank accumulated 5,424 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.89% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 6,698 shares to 41,994 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HYZD) by 119,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,257 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 168,850 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $97.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru reported 461,094 shares. Financial Counselors has invested 0.06% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Arrowstreet Capital LP has 505,500 shares. Community Bankshares Na accumulated 280 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Com holds 5,862 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 691,848 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. California-based United Advisers Llc has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Moreover, Pnc Fin Ser Gp Inc has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Fiera Corp holds 0.11% or 509,295 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 15 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Greystone Managed Inc owns 450,219 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Wells Fargo & Mn has 242,420 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel Limited holds 2.23% or 506,500 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.77M for 12.18 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

