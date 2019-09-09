As Rogers Communications (RCI) Valuation Rose, Holder Toron Capital Markets Decreased Its Position; Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed Stake by $16.19 Million as Market Value Declined

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 215,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 691,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22M, down from 907,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 179,900 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $74.57. About 149,849 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $522.64 million for 12.31 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.53 per share. DIN’s profit will be $25.74M for 12.26 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.