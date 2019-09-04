As Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Value Rose, Tower Research Capital Trc Has Upped Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 10831.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 6,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 6,668 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359,000, up from 61 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 55,218 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.67 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $9.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1799.49. About 1.01 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers Li; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,376 shares to 4,389 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 25,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,119 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rogers launches bilingual Ignite TV in New Brunswick – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veritas boosts Rogers Communications to Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rogers Disappointed by CRTC Decision on Final Broadband Wholesale Rates – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Things to Watch on the TSX Index on Tuesday – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Going Over is Over: Fido says goodbye to data overages with Data Overage Protection – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.32% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Swiss Bancorp holds 0.08% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 105,707 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 76,860 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co holds 33,837 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Gabelli Funds has invested 0.56% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). New York-based Gotham Asset Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Bridgewater Associate Lp holds 0.04% or 114,817 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 333,334 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, 1832 Asset Lp has 1.17% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 6.41 million shares. Campbell & Company Inv Adviser Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 3,859 shares. M&T Commercial Bank has 41,191 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 0.14% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 81,709 shares. Hillsdale Management invested in 163,835 shares. 5,356 are owned by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bearish Trade – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s Transportation Ambitions – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 1.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Co holds 384 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland And reported 8.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6,027 were reported by Bank & Trust. Miles Capital Incorporated reported 732 shares. Oakmont has invested 14.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.58% or 726 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability stated it has 561 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited has invested 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bp Public Limited Co holds 39,000 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Moreover, Menora Mivtachim Holdg has 1.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,126 shares. 40,079 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com. Lockheed Martin Inv Management holds 0.44% or 5,400 shares.