As Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Value Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Has Trimmed Position by $19.56 Million; As Entergy New (ETR) Stock Value Rose, Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company analyzed 369,130 shares as the company's stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 5.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307.42 million, down from 6.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 275,850 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc analyzed 11,008 shares as the company's stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 37,138 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, down from 48,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $113.52. About 988,802 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $523.71 million for 12.44 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.34M for 12.50 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.