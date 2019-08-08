As Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Value Rose, Etrade Capital Management Trimmed Position by $878,952; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Market Valuation Rose, Nexus Investment Management Raised Holding by $666,900

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 35.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 16,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 29,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 46,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 272,383 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 12,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 743,455 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 731,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 1.20 million shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Unreasonably Battered Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Before a Correction – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks to Bring on Early Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fastest Crypto Exchange In The World’ Released To Retail Market – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union and TD Expand Money Transfer from Canada to the World – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rogers and Communitech Announce New 5G Innovation Lab – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Better Buy: Telus (USA) or Rogers Communications (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 2 Top Cloud Computing Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “The Best Telecom Stock to Buy Now | The – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

