As Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Rose, Highstreet Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $16.97 Million; Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Cut Tyson Foods (TSN) Position as Stock Value Rose

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,652 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.15. About 1.14M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) by 140.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 320,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 548,207 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.35 million, up from 228,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.37 lastly. It is down 2.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $604.69 million for 13.13 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

