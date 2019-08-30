As Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Price Rose, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Trimmed Holding by $795,212; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Masco Com (MAS) by $4.27 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com (MAS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 560 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 8,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 721,359 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 15,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 208,820 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, down from 223,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 210,995 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 20,150 shares to 80,150 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 78,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Going Over is Over: Fido says goodbye to data overages with Data Overage Protection – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Things to Watch on the TSX Index on Tuesday – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.76M for 12.01 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 767,458 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has 8,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc invested in 0.08% or 1.58 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.08% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.02% or 38,448 shares. Mawer Invest Ltd invested in 4.17 million shares or 1.6% of the stock. Aqr Cap Lc holds 0.05% or 855,158 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 227 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Lincluden Mngmt holds 951,884 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 23,767 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Management holds 4,550 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com, a New York-based fund reported 577 shares. Citigroup reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 14,306 shares to 29,319 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK) by 79,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $197.40 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.