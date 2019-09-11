As Rogers Communications (RCI) Shares Rose, Tobam Lifted Its Stake; Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Boosted Its Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $376,096

Tobam increased its stake in Rogers Communications (RCI) by 308.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 33,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 43,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Rogers Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 36,319 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 8,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 117,577 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, up from 109,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 1.35M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,908 shares to 246 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 3,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,408 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.