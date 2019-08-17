As Rogers Communications (RCI) Shares Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Has Upped Stake; Levin Capital Strategies LP Trimmed Fedex (FDX) Stake by $543,000; Share Price Declined

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 31,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 450,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22M, up from 418,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 243,344 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 4,425 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 7,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 59,635 shares to 122,638 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG).

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.77 million for 12.19 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 59,209 shares to 180,520 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,579 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).