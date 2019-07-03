As Rogers Communications (RCI) Shares Declined, Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 17,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.15 million, up from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 179,627 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,125 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 128,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,240 shares to 180,449 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares to 38,038 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth holds 1,078 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.57% or 2.67 million shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.27% stake. 1,780 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Company. Prudential Public Ltd Co accumulated 20,246 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 208,820 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Scotia has 1.71 million shares. Art Limited Company has 27,850 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.1% or 3.54 million shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 960 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 241,599 shares. Ameriprise reported 39,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intact Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 463,430 shares.

