As Rogers Communications (RCI) Shares Declined, Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lowered Holding by $15.42 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined, Holder Stanley Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.23 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.21. About 2.63M shares traded or 29.53% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 48.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 290,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57M, down from 598,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 360,428 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year's $4.25 per share.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,600 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 4.82% or $0.04 from last year's $0.83 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 4,996 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Valley Natl Advisers has 1,417 shares. 3.54 million were reported by Franklin Resources. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 134,269 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Everett Harris And Ca invested 0.04% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Washington-based Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Greystone Managed Invs reported 1.43% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Captrust Financial Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,530 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 291,120 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 208,820 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 525,334 were reported by Gamco Investors Et Al. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.24% stake. Massachusetts Financial Serv Communication Ma stated it has 610,253 shares. 300 are owned by Huntington Natl Bank.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 17,578 shares to 857,601 shares, valued at $57.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 65,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.