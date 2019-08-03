As Rogers Communications (RCI) Share Value Rose, Toron Capital Markets Lowered Its Position; Marshall Wace Llp Cut Mks Instruments (MKSI) Position as Share Price Declined

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 215,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 691,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22M, down from 907,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 269,089 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Mks Instruments (MKSI) by 86.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 123,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 19,449 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 142,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Mks Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $80.41. About 523,135 shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.76 million for 12.68 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP reported 241,599 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 0.1% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 227,076 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0.15% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 2.54 million shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 855,158 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 125,850 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 1.62 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 169,041 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 1.71 million were accumulated by Scotia Incorporated. Endurance Wealth owns 600 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Clearbridge Invests Limited Co owns 1.10 million shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 20,422 shares in its portfolio. Uss Inv Limited invested in 1.7% or 2.81M shares. Baskin Fin Svcs Inc holds 314,961 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 25,982 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $86.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 7,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Financial has 0.77% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 82,234 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 9,548 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 22,062 shares. 15,866 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. Loomis Sayles And Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 217,076 shares. Hsbc Plc invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Texas-based United Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.22% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 3,763 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 69,168 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 1,104 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 66,747 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0.01% or 608 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0.23% or 7,580 shares in its portfolio. Weber Alan W holds 0% or 4,393 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 431,886 shares in its portfolio.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 1.09 million shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 76,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).