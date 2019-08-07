As Rogers Communications (RCI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Has Boosted Stake; Epoch Investment Partners Has Cut Donaldson (DCI) Holding by $1.35 Million

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 10831.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 6,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 6,668 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359,000, up from 61 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 506,343 shares traded or 34.61% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 26,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 67,374 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 94,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 449,543 shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and lnventor Award Winners; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Adj EPS 53c; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.93 TO $2.01, EST. $2.01; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 Donaldson Co 2Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Sales Growth 13%-15% Vs. Previous Guidance of 10%-14%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27,468 activity.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 6,837 shares to 159,347 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Donaldson Introduces Protective Vent for Automotive Battery Packs – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson (DCI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation reported 899,430 shares stake. Atlanta Capital Management L L C owns 2.66 million shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Amg Funds Ltd holds 0.54% or 11,066 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 259,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset holds 1.63M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. First Personal Finance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Ameritas Invest Prns reported 50,087 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 5,400 shares. Da Davidson And Communication owns 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 6,467 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Co accumulated 7,706 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 77,256 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 784,380 were accumulated by Amer Century Incorporated. Kentucky-based Harvey Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.87% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $77.80 million for 19.51 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 24,517 shares to 69,451 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,657 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).