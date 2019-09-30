As Rogers Communications (RCI) Share Value Rose, Addenda Capital Increased Its Stake by $4.54 Million; Grisanti Capital Management Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Has Raised by $1.95 Million as Stock Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 41,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 85,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03 million, up from 43,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 5.53M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 84,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 696,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64 million, up from 612,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 566,902 shares traded or 45.21% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 20,555 shares to 41,074 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 27,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,778 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.19% or 119,602 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.21% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 139,978 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invs Ltd. Eaton Vance reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Van Eck Assocs accumulated 0.01% or 35,863 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 416 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 23,095 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pictet North America Advsr Sa stated it has 26,096 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 30,586 shares. Prudential Inc owns 801,749 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 230,155 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 5,733 shares.

