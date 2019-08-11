As Rogers Communications (RCI) Market Value Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position by $2.31 Million; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Stake in Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 43,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 348,217 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, down from 391,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 194,166 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD) by 259,800 shares to 341,300 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr Zto Us by 1.94 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.75M for 12.55 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

