As Rogers Communications (RCI) Market Valuation Rose, Cumberland Partners LTD Lifted Holding; Federated Investors Boosted Pbf Energy (PBF) Position by $1.10 Million as Stock Declined

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications (RCI) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 27,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The hedge fund held 224,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 196,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 194,166 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 35,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 529,775 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50M, up from 494,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 2.35M shares traded or 7.74% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTORES ALKY UNIT PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT RESTART; 03/05/2018 – PBF SEES ALBERTA TO USEC RAIL COST $17-18/BBL; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 4,151 shares to 119,539 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 21,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,636 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 1.77 million shares. Ajo LP accumulated 1.35 million shares. Private Grp holds 487,230 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 174,640 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 107,000 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.65% or 49,368 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Co has 13,933 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bogle Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership De accumulated 32,052 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Management LP reported 127,820 shares stake. Nomura Holdings reported 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). 194,870 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 28,359 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 8,777 shares to 179,895 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B New (BRKB) by 5,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,413 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 1,417 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited holds 7,057 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com reported 960 shares stake. Franklin Res stated it has 3.54 million shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 105,707 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.08% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 1.58 million shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Central National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 100 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Willis Inv Counsel holds 1.55% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 359,615 shares. 513,844 are held by Utd Automobile Association. Earnest Prtn Lc accumulated 1.29M shares. Baskin Financial Inc reported 314,961 shares. Guardian Advisors LP has 167,299 shares.