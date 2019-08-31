As Rogers Communications Cl (RCI) Shares Rose, Neuberger Berman Group Cut Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Position Increased by Alethea Capital Management Llc

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc Cl (RCI) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 57,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 569,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66 million, down from 627,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 381,429 shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 3.89 million shares. Agf reported 408,837 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 228,010 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Symphony Asset Ltd, a California-based fund reported 20,422 shares. Cumberland Ltd holds 1.21% or 224,011 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.02% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 61,826 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc reported 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Fincl Counselors Inc invested in 0.06% or 25,034 shares. Intact Invest reported 463,430 shares. Nordea Invest Ab invested in 0.31% or 2.06 million shares. Bluecrest Mngmt reported 0.03% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). The Korea-based Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.02% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 6.12 million shares or 0.87% of the stock. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 368,301 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 9,415 shares to 17,079 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) by 229,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $528.06 million for 12.02 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

