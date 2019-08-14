As Rogers Communications Cl B (RCI) Stock Value Rose, Hillsdale Investment Management Cut Position by $7.66 Million; Polar Securities Trimmed Its Hudson Global (HSON) Stake by $854,000; Market Valuation Declined

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (RCI) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 144,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 163,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 308,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.67. About 184,733 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (HSON) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 854,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 854,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Hudson Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 8,532 shares traded or 284.32% up from the average. Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) has declined 40.83% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSON News: 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q EPS 33c; 11/04/2018 – TMP Worldwide Receives 18 Awards at the 2018 Internet Advertising Competition; 15/05/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS RPO OPERATIONS BEFORE CORPORATE COSTS TO DELIVER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $5.0 MLN TO $6.0 MLN IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Net $10.7M; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global: Eberwein Will Succeed Stephen Nolan Effective April 1; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global Announces Closing of Strategic Divestitures and Names Jeff Eberwein Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – BOTH PROPOSALS VOTED WERE APPROVED BY STOCKHOLDERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSON); 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Rev $16.2M; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – RICHARD COLEMAN, HUDSON’S CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 1

More notable recent Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hudson Global, Inc 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudson RPO and AstraZeneca win HRD magazine’s Innovative HR Team award – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Time To Own Hudson Global? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Global Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 49,300 shares to 58,000 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 108,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold HSON shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 17.20 million shares or 10.55% less from 19.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 5.24 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.00M shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 27,048 shares. 707,100 are owned by Renaissance Limited Liability. Vanguard accumulated 836,053 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc owns 84,400 shares. State Street reported 15,816 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Jbf Cap holds 0.04% in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) or 157,917 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 14,600 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 743,762 shares. Polar Asset Prtn invested in 854,765 shares. Rbf Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) for 374,611 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru holds 22,964 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 111 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Sector Pension Invest Board owns 360,650 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 58,071 are owned by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% or 461,094 shares in its portfolio. 2,070 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 239,348 shares. Cumberland Prtn Limited accumulated 1.21% or 224,011 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 8,707 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 7,500 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Monarch Mgmt reported 0.4% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability owns 3,859 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Com accumulated 103,745 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.76M for 12.54 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 26,600 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc Com by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO).