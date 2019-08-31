As Rogers Communication (RCI) Market Valuation Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed by $4.60 Million Its Holding; Thomas White International LTD Stake in Posco Adr (PKX) Upped as Stock Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 20.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 20.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 381,429 shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Posco Adr (PKX) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 13,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% . The institutional investor held 91,026 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 77,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Posco Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 250,103 shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 17/05/2018 – Serengeti / POSCO DAEWOO Subsidiary, Kwanika Copper Corp Selects Merit Consultants International to Lead Pre-Feasibility Study; 02/04/2018 – POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PILBARA MINERALS COMPLETED; 10/03/2018 – S.Korea’s POSCO, Samsung SDI agree to build cathode plant in Chile by 2021; 18/04/2018 – POSCO AUST. LISTED AS OWNER OF 6.93% OF JUPITER MINES: NOTICE; 27/04/2018 – POSCO Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/04/2018 – CEO of S.Korea’s steelmaker POSCO offers to resign; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 18/04/2018 – CEO of South Korean steelmaker Posco resigns; 13/03/2018 – INDIA’S STEEL MINISTER SAYS TALKS ON WITH POSCO 005490.KS FOR JOINT VENTURES WITH LOCAL MILLS; 28/05/2018 – Australia’s Galaxy Resources to sell package of land in Argentina to POSCO for $280 mln

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (NYSE:SBS) by 126,270 shares to 271 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 34,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM).

More notable recent POSCO (NYSE:PKX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “POSCO: Stronger Ability To Generate Earnings Vs. Global Peers – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pilbara Minerals cuts sales outlook, takes lithium mine stake off table – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “POSCO: Good Time To Add To Positions As Q1 Bottoms – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about POSCO (NYSE:PKX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “POSCO pulls out of proposed Chilean battery material plant – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Pilbara Ends Partnering Process, Moves Forward with POSCO JV – Investing News Network” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management stated it has 12.64 million shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 1.71 million shares. Franklin Res holds 0.1% or 3.54 million shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 3.53 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Group Llp has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 1,408 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 700,512 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 291,120 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Captrust has 2,530 shares. Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0.04% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.03% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 9,528 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com reported 133,846 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 187,374 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.77M for 12.02 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 109,593 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $84.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 862,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).