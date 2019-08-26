As Rogers Comm Class B (RCI) Stock Price Rose, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Raised Its Position; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Increases Position in Air Lease (AL)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 305,932 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 118,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 506,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, up from 387,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 74,411 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc holds 245,797 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 1.06M shares. James Inv invested in 21,492 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.02% or 103,572 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0% or 36,900 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk owns 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 200 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ny accumulated 22,315 shares. Markston International Ltd Company holds 700 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Zeke Capital reported 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 12,605 are held by Davenport And Limited Liability Company. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% stake. Parkside Bankshares & stated it has 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 154,830 shares to 398,309 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 54,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma holds 610,253 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Td Asset Mgmt invested in 1.04% or 12.64 million shares. Art Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 27,850 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,780 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.21% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 491 shares. Us State Bank De holds 5,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Pub Sector Pension Board reported 360,650 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.07% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 513,844 shares. Moreover, Baskin Fincl Svcs has 3.14% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 314,961 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited reported 224,011 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia invested in 0.03% or 58,071 shares. Asset Inc invested in 0.03% or 29,761 shares.