As Rogers Comm Class B (RCI) Stock Price Rose, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Raised by $6.28 Million Its Position; As Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Rose, Evercore Wealth Management Has Cut by $4.53 Million Its Position

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 118,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 506,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, up from 387,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 160,289 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 62.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 42,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 25,592 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 68,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.62. About 134,205 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 154,830 shares to 398,309 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 54,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,901 shares to 306,242 shares, valued at $16.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 8,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).