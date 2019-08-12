As Rog (ROG) Share Value Declined, Ack Asset Management Has Increased Position by $13.12 Billion; Marshfield Associates Decreased Its Stake in Visa Cl A (V) by $395,304 as Stock Value Rose

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rog (ROG) by 93.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 98,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 203,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.10 billion, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rog for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 192,914 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 2,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 586,430 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.59 million, down from 588,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.37 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 40,600 shares to 344,400 shares, valued at $5.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ens (NYSE:ENS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has 20,592 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Charles Schwab Investment invested in 131,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 21,398 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 1,563 shares. Everence Cap holds 0.08% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 2,710 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.42% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 830,872 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burney Co owns 0.41% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 41,292 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 51,579 shares in its portfolio. Pier Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 47,420 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 5,200 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 213,382 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp owns 34,730 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.