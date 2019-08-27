As Rocky Shoes & Boots (RCKY) Stock Value Rose, North Star Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; Gray Television (GTN) Stock Value Declined While Horizon Investment Services Has Increased by $337,575 Its Stake

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 1.41 million shares traded or 43.55% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Rocky Shoes & Boots Inc (RCKY) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 36,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.84% . The institutional investor held 254,520 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, down from 290,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Rocky Shoes & Boots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 22,808 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has risen 20.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 26,000 shares to 26,046 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 12,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. RCKY’s profit will be $4.66M for 11.56 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Rocky Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold RCKY shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc stated it has 336,833 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 37,319 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0% or 28,742 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 62,182 shares. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Ameriprise reported 36,100 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 665,431 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) or 10,706 shares. 98,300 were reported by Geode Mngmt Ltd. Invesco has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Bessemer Grp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 28,200 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) or 15,771 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. HOWELL HILTON H JR had bought 1,800 shares worth $26,568 on Friday, August 9. On Monday, August 12 ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 7,500 shares.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 7,700 shares to 6,758 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.