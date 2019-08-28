As Rocky Brands (RCKY) Stock Rose, Holder Friess Associates Has Cut Position; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Lowered by $5.12 Million

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 86,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 488,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88 million, down from 575,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 14.11M shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.84% . The institutional investor held 33,511 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 51,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Rocky Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 15,393 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has risen 20.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors by 854,547 shares to 881,547 shares, valued at $32.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon joins State Attorneys General in enhanced effort to battle robocalls – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Rocky Brands (RCKY) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Universal Forest, Rocky Brands, Triple-S, Rush, Sinopec, Summit and Principal Financial – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Footwear & Apparel Industry to Gain From Digital Enhancements – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Affiliated Managers (AMG) in Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3,457 shares to 45,443 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 7,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).