As Rockwell Med (RMTI) Shares Declined, Perkins Capital Management Upped by $1.52 Million Its Holding; Keating Investment Counselors Raised Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Med Inc (RMTI) by 113.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 507,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.81% . The institutional investor held 952,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, up from 445,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.305. About 159,628 shares traded. Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) has declined 34.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RMTI News: 22/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC- SPECIAL TRANSITION COMMITTEE TO COMPRISE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS BEN WOLIN, LISA COLLERAN AND JOHN COOPER; 23/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL CEO INFORMED THAT INDEPENDENCE HAS COMMENCED; 23/05/2018 – Nasdaq Halts Rockwell Medical, Inc; 25/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL – ON MAY 24, VOTED TO TERMINATE EMPLOYMENT OF THOMAS KLEMA AS VP, CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 25/05/2018 – RICHMOND BROTHERS SAYS FULLY SUPPORT DECISION MADE BY ROCKWELL MEDICAL’S BOARD TO TERMINATE ROBERT CHIOINI FROM POSITIONS PRESIDENT & CEO; 08/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC – STABILITY DATA THAT WAS PROVIDED IN CALCITRIOL SUBMISSION REMAINS WITHIN SPECIFICATION; 25/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL – CIRCUIT COURT ISSUED STIPULATED ORDER DUE TO CO FILING REQUEST FOR DECLARATORY RELIEF, TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST CHIOINI, KLEMA; 23/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL CEO ROB CHIOINI SAYS INSTRUCTED CFO TO REMAIN IN CURRENT DUTIES; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC – WOLIN WAS ALSO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 41,147 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25 million, up from 37,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 770,872 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $224.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 15,934 shares to 80,957 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,404 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $30,600 were bought by Smith Angus W. on Friday, June 28.

