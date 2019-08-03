As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Position by $301,700; As Qad (QADA) Share Price Declined, Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Lowered Holding

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 1,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 11,133 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 12,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $153.8. About 1.11M shares traded or 16.94% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 19,947 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 93,552 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $119.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 9,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 17.17 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.