As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Value Declined, Puzo Michael J Has Increased by $426,125 Its Stake; As Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Shares Declined, Holder Pzena Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $732,721

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 18,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $151.22. About 487,335 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 66,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.80M, down from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 2.13M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 194,807 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 21,974 shares. Amer Int Grp accumulated 226,444 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 15,190 shares. South Dakota Council has 194,300 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 1,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tremblant Capital Gru reported 6.96M shares stake. Pnc Financial Service reported 2,922 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 19,275 were reported by Cap Fund Mngmt. Ing Groep Nv invested in 17,391 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 27,300 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 189,441 shares. Saba Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.06% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 114,953 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 29,877 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 105,538 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $161.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 606,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $22,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 17.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $1 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $92.32M for 1.42 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BOX, RMED, RLGY and OMCL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. – RLGY – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Realogy Holdings Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit First Filed by the Firm â€“ RLGY – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMED, TEVA, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Associate accumulated 0.27% or 8,510 shares. Td Asset reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Park Natl Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Strs Ohio stated it has 1,545 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Us Bancshares De holds 0.04% or 75,210 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F owns 63,968 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,189 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 80,073 shares. Savant Capital Lc owns 2,645 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp invested in 52,917 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 195,458 shares. Hartford Management Communications stated it has 13,961 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are These 2 Stocks Really a Sell? – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation to Present at Goldman Sachs Conference – Business Wire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Emerson Electric Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 13, 2019.