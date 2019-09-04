As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Value Declined, Price T Rowe Associates Increased Stake by $53.74 Million; Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 9.37M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 8773.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 307,079 shares as the company's stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 310,579 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.49M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $148.23. About 722,385 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What's in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 25, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Com reported 0.37% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Raymond James Financial Service reported 41,337 shares stake. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Wafra Inc accumulated 46,876 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 5,808 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 754 shares. Castleark Management Lc reported 2,810 shares. Moreover, Primecap Ca has 0.09% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 658,795 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Com holds 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 3,000 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Co Incorporated Al reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,177 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 310 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 151,148 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 4.55% or 3.03 million shares.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc by 46,199 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 563,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.76M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.