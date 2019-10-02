As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Value Declined, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Increased Its Stake; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Motco Has Decreased Its Holding

Motco decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 5,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 222,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17M, down from 227,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 26.80M shares traded or 42.89% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 241.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 33,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 47,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, up from 13,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.83. About 1.57 million shares traded or 56.86% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 938 shares to 3,770 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 14,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,748 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Rockwell Automation Break the Cycle? – Motley Fool” on March 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Rockwell Automation Keep Soaring in 2019? – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Rockwell’s joint venture partner Schlumberger to sell three businesses for $400M – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation (ROK) Controller Dorgan to Retire – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 866,071 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0% or 74,089 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 452,746 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 984 were reported by Gradient Ltd Liability Company. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 25 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 171,359 shares stake. First Trust Advsrs Lp stated it has 212,310 shares. 1,659 were accumulated by Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd. Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Cap World Investors has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 46,559 are held by Gru Inc. Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Steinberg Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 1,223 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arbor Inv Advsr reported 0.14% stake. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,951 shares. Renaissance Gru Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 577,775 shares. James Rech, a Ohio-based fund reported 358,597 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 166,128 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincluden Ltd invested in 0.37% or 105,027 shares. Farmers Bancorporation has 45,524 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.88% or 605,545 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 0.34% or 523,409 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree holds 1.22% or 27,281 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And stated it has 0.89% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 2.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oppenheimer And Close Ltd Liability Corp reported 103,836 shares. Next Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 35,449 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Motco, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16,556 shares to 120,776 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford International Value Fund Cl Y.