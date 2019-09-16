As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Value Declined, Marketfield Asset Management Cut Its Position; Eog Res (EOG) Share Price Declined While Cypress Asset Management Lowered by $548,607 Its Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 5,683 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $529,000, down from 11,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.19B market cap company. The stock increased 6.70% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 8.04 million shares traded or 118.72% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 5,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 19,053 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, down from 24,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $165.65. About 463,033 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). First Foundation Advisors invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Manchester Mngmt Limited Co owns 550 shares. Citadel Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 15,479 shares. Community Bancshares Na has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). First Commonwealth Corporation Pa holds 0.4% or 3,996 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,076 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Personal Finance Services reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Gp Ltd Liability reported 2,023 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.6% stake. Massachusetts-based Sirios Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.6% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.14% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 1,487 are held by Advisory Rech Incorporated.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.16M for 21.24 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02M for 17.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential has 0.08% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 550,049 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 0.7% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Greenleaf Tru owns 12,643 shares. Jcic Asset invested in 55,064 shares. Argent Trust Communication holds 0.13% or 13,456 shares in its portfolio. Cap holds 12.27 million shares. Everett Harris & Company Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,918 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd reported 14,127 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 5,611 were accumulated by Atlanta Mgmt Company L L C. Indiana-based 1St Source Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pitcairn owns 3,994 shares. Valley Advisers holds 145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability reported 125,000 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. 7.47 million were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 519 shares to 3,579 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).