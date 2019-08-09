As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Value Declined, Holder Frontier Capital Management Co Lowered Its Holding by $1.09 Million; Evergreen Capital Management Raised Its Nordstrom (JWN) Stake by $1.54 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 6,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 292,658 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.35 million, down from 298,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $156.39. About 1.13 million shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 35,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 179,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 144,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 2.56M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 0.6 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Nordstrom, Inc. Selects CallidusCloud for OrientDB Enterprise Edition; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as `inadequate’

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shotspotter Inc. by 29,027 shares to 50,592 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 3.03M shares. Middleton & Ma owns 2,311 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Group Inc holds 0.04% or 53,638 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn has 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 3,175 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 5,036 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 245,811 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 1,791 shares. 29,620 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Ltd. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 4,189 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 12 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 1,468 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Cleararc Inc has 2,904 shares. Puzo Michael J has 21,253 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $267.67 million for 17.45 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Tariffs Create New Headaches For Rockwell Automation – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Automation Stocks to Buy for the 21st Century – Investorplace.com” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger, Rockwell Automation create Houston-based JV for oil field services – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd accumulated 11,469 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.32% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 199,740 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Sonata Gru holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 5,848 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Com has 12,290 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.02% stake. Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 26,315 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bollard Group Limited Com invested in 548 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Blair William & Il stated it has 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Avalon Global Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 100,000 shares. The California-based Dowling Yahnke Ltd has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “China Trade War Fallout Puts Dark Clouds Over Luxury Goods – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nordstrom’s Outlook Is ‘Deteriorating,’ UBS Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Fed Cuts Rates, But Stocks Sell Off – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Nordstrom Stock Is a Screaming Buy at Its New Multiyear Low – The Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.