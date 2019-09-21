As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Value Declined, Frontier Capital Management Co Raised Stake; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Increases Holding in Green Dot (GDOT)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 86,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 379,263 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.14M, up from 292,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 1.56M shares traded or 62.41% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) by 144.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 105,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 179,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77M, up from 73,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Green Dot Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 797,573 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) accumulated 3,480 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 1.95M shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 308,251 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 26,398 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 4,296 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 9,304 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 76,407 shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 9,091 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 119,550 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Legal General Group Inc Pcl holds 0% or 54,357 shares. Pembroke Mgmt has invested 1.3% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 306,945 shares to 212,139 shares, valued at $11.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 12,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,305 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Reminds Green Dot (GDOT) Investors of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation into Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50000+ to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Green Dot Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 145,503 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $53.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc. Class A (NYSE:WDAY) by 17,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,674 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc..

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.