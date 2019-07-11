As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Price Declined, Puzo Michael J Has Raised by $426,125 Its Holding; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Increased Its Wells Fargo (WFC) Position

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 29,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 950,379 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.92M, up from 920,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 10.99 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Entered Into Agreement in Principle to Avoid Cost, Disruption of Further Litigation; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo called out by Teachers union over gun industry ties- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net $5.94B; 11/04/2018 – NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC NINE.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $33; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators are preparing to sanction Wells Fargo for receiving commissions on auto insurance policies it helped force on more than half a million drivers

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $153.57. About 1.01 million shares traded or 18.76% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,226 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors reported 66,590 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). M Kraus reported 3.23% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Synovus stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 179 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 10,026 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, a New York-based fund reported 14,400 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 114,625 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sirios Mgmt LP accumulated 0.67% or 62,823 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability owns 4,091 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0.49% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 169,331 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc holds 1.08% or 89,261 shares. Hengehold Cap Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,600 shares.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 1,955 shares to 427,459 shares, valued at $85.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

